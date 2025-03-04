Fantasy Soccer
Phillip Tietz headshot

Phillip Tietz News: Leads shot barrage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Tietz recorded four shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus SC Freiburg.

Tietz led the FC Augsburg attack Sunday with four shots (three on goal) but was unable to find the back of the net in a 0-0 draw versus SC Freiburg. The forward contributed a single interception to the team's clean sheet effort. Tietz has been named to the starting XI for two successive Bundesliga fixtures and attempted seven shots (three on goal) in those appearances. However, he has been unable to break his goal drought that dates back to December.

Phillip Tietz
FC Augsburg
