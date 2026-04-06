Phillip Tietz News: Nets brace

Tietz scored two goals to go with four shots (four on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Hoffenheim.

Tietz was at the heart of everything during Saturday's win, scoring both goals during the narrow win. He was exceptional throughout and his volume in particular was dangerous as he sent four shots in on goal. Tietz will hope to build on this scorching form in the closing stages of the campaign.