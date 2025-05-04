Phillip Tietz News: Records four shots from bench

Tietz had four shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Holstein Kiel.

Tietz would see a decent match with his four shots, although he couldn't find the back of the net despite two shots hitting the target. He only appeared off the bench for a fifth consecutive game Sunday, seeing 36 minutes of play in the loss. He has seen a goal since that stretch, but that hasn't earned him a starting role again despite his 18 starts in 32 appearances this season.