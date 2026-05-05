Phillip Tietz News: Scores opener in victory

Tietz scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against FC St. Pauli.

Tietz got Mainz on the board early in the sixth minute, pouncing on Eric Smith's loose pass before ripping a low, driven finish into the right corner from 15 meters to put the hosts in a hole they never climbed out of, and he also played a key role in Phillipp Mwene's 40th minute strike by muscling down Daniel Batz's long ball and kicking it out wide to Silvan Widmer on the right flank. He's now up to four Bundesliga goals on the season, and his physical hold-up play set the tone for Mainz's efficient counter-attacking game plan. That presence up top helped keep St. Pauli in check, limiting them to just three shots on target over the full 90 minutes.