Phillip Tietz News: Scores winning goal

Tietz scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Wolfsburg.

Tietz started for the fourth straight game and scored the only goal in the 53rd minute after a nice setup from Cedric Zesiger. That proved to be the winner and marked his sixth goal of the season in 26 league appearances. He will try to contribute again in their next match against Hoffenheim after the international break.