Phillipp Mwene Injury: Available Saturday

Mwene (undisclosed) has been training all week and is available for Saturday's clash against Bayern, according to Allgemeine Zeitung.

Mwene missed the last game due to undisclosed reasons but was back in full training this week and is back available for the clash against Bayern on Saturday. He is expected to return directly to the starting XI on the left flank since he has been an undisputed starter when available, starting all of his 28 appearances this season with Mainz.