Phillipp Mwene Injury: Late call against Wolfsburg

Mwene will face a late decision after Thursday's final training session to see if he can be part of the squad for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg after suffering an injury in their last contest. If he can't make the call, Nikolas Veratschnig will likely replace him on the left flank until he comes back.