Phillipp Mwene headshot

Phillipp Mwene Injury: Late call against Wolfsburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Mwene (undisclosed) will be a late call for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg, coach Bo Henriksen said in the press conference.

Mwene will face a late decision after Thursday's final training session to see if he can be part of the squad for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg after suffering an injury in their last contest. If he can't make the call, Nikolas Veratschnig will likely replace him on the left flank until he comes back.

Phillipp Mwene
FSV Mainz 05
