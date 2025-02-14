Phillipp Mwene Injury: Late call for Saturday

Mwene (undisclosed) has trained partially due to an undisclosed injury and is likely to be a late call for Saturday's game against Heidenheim, coach Bo Henriksen said in the press conference. "Phillipp didn't train fully. We'll have to see tomorrow if he's able to play."

Mwene was substituted at halftime against Augsburg for undisclosed reasons, which appear to be somewhat serious, as it prevented him from training fully this week. He will be a late call for Saturday's game. His absence could be a significant blow to the team, as he has missed only one game on his left flank. If he is unable to make the squad, Silvan Widmer is likely to replace him on Saturday.