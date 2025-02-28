Fantasy Soccer
Phillipp Mwene

Phillipp Mwene Injury: Late call for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Mwene (undisclosed) didn't train fully this week and will likely be a late call for Saturday's clash against Leipzig, coach Bo Henriksen said in a press conference. "Phillipp is injured, so we will see today whether he is good enough for tomorrow's game."

Mwene didn't train fully this week and is a late call for Saturday's game due to an undisclosed injury. If he is unavailable against Leipzig, Silvan Widmer will likely take his place on the left flank.

Phillipp Mwene
FSV Mainz 05
