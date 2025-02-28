Phillipp Mwene Injury: Late call for Saturday
Mwene (undisclosed) didn't train fully this week and will likely be a late call for Saturday's clash against Leipzig, coach Bo Henriksen said in a press conference. "Phillipp is injured, so we will see today whether he is good enough for tomorrow's game."
Mwene didn't train fully this week and is a late call for Saturday's game due to an undisclosed injury. If he is unavailable against Leipzig, Silvan Widmer will likely take his place on the left flank.
