Phillipp Mwene headshot

Phillipp Mwene Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Mwene (undisclosed) is not in the squad for Thursday's Conference League match against Strasbourg.

Mwene won't be an option for this European clash -- he was training on his own earlier this week but has been deemed as not fit enough to feature. His next chance to play will come against Monchengladbach on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Phillipp Mwene
FSV Mainz 05
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