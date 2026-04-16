Phillipp Mwene Injury: Not playing Thursday
Mwene (undisclosed) is not in the squad for Thursday's Conference League match against Strasbourg.
Mwene won't be an option for this European clash -- he was training on his own earlier this week but has been deemed as not fit enough to feature. His next chance to play will come against Monchengladbach on Sunday in the Bundesliga.
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