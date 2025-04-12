Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Phillipp Mwene headshot

Phillipp Mwene Injury: Off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Mwene was forced off in the 40th minute of Saturday's match against Hoffenheim due to an apparent injury.

Mwene had his day cut short Saturday, only lasting until near the halftime whistle before he was taken off with an injury. He is their regular starter on the left flank, so this will be something to monitor. He was replaced by Arnaud Nordin, with Silvan Widmer as another option if he misses more time.

Phillipp Mwene
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now