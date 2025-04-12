Phillipp Mwene Injury: Off injured

Mwene was forced off in the 40th minute of Saturday's match against Hoffenheim due to an apparent injury.

Mwene had his day cut short Saturday, only lasting until near the halftime whistle before he was taken off with an injury. He is their regular starter on the left flank, so this will be something to monitor. He was replaced by Arnaud Nordin, with Silvan Widmer as another option if he misses more time.