Phillipp Mwene Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Mwene is questionable for Thursday's match against Strasbourg, according to manager Urs Fischer. "Behind the individual Mwene, there is a small question mark. With him, we need to reassess the situation once again after the activation."

Mwene looks to be dealing with a slight injury and could miss some time in the coming match, needing to be checked ahead of the match against Strasbourg. This is something to watch for, as he has been a starter of late, not missing a start in their past seven matches. If he misses out, Silvan Widmer and a returning Anthony Caci could start in his place, hoping he returns to face Gladbach during the weekend.