Phillipp Mwene Injury: Questionable to face Gladbach

Mwene (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's match against Gladbach, according to manager Urs Fischer. "The boys are working on their comebacks."

Mwene didn't play in Thursday's Conference League match and is still working on a return, as he is now questionable for Sunday. This continues to be a situation to monitor, as he is their starter on the left flank of the defense when fit. If fit, he will hope to return to that role immediately, although with his uncertainty, Silvan Widmer could earn the start instead.