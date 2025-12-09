Mwene had to leave the field in the 66th minute of Friday's match against Gladbach and has came through the match with an injury, set to miss a few games due to the adductor pain. Unfortunately for the club, he is their regular starter on the left flank, so this will force a change, with Lennard Maloney, Sota Kawasaki and Nikolas Veratschnig as possible replacements. He is expected to miss a few weeks, likely out until at least the winter break and hopefully returning when they resume play Jan. 10.