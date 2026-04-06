Phillipp Mwene headshot

Phillipp Mwene News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Mwene assisted once to go with five crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Hoffenheim.

Mwene got back in the goals in the first match back from the break. He created a pair of chances and added an assist during the win. It was an excellent performance during the clash and he could have had even more assists. Mwene should continue to play a big role in the Bundesliga run in.

Phillipp Mwene
FSV Mainz 05
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