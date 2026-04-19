Phillipp Mwene News: Finds bench
Mwene (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Gladbach.
Mwene was questionable for Sunday but has passed his testing, with the defender instead given a role on the bench. He has started in 20 of his 24 appearances this season and was likely not fit enough to see the start Sunday, expected to return to that role in coming games.
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