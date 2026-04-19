Phillipp Mwene headshot

Phillipp Mwene News: Finds bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Mwene (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Gladbach.

Mwene was questionable for Sunday but has passed his testing, with the defender instead given a role on the bench. He has started in 20 of his 24 appearances this season and was likely not fit enough to see the start Sunday, expected to return to that role in coming games.

Phillipp Mwene
FSV Mainz 05
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