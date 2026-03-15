Phillipp Mwene News: First assist of season

Mwene had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing once inaccurately and making three tackles (winning two) during Sunday's match against Werder Bremen.

Mwene set up Paul Nebel in the fifth minute while tying for the team-high in tackles as of his substitution in the 72nd minute. The assist was the first goal involvement this season for Mwene as he's combined for six crosses and eight tackles over his last three appearances.