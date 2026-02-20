Phillipp Mwene headshot

Phillipp Mwene News: Makes rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Mwene crossed six times (one accurate) and created a chance during Friday's 1-1 draw with Hamburg.

Mwene was held off the scoresheet while finishing with the second most crosses on the team Friday. The wingback has combined for seven crosses, four tackles and three clearances in his last three appearances with Friday's start being his first since December 5th.

Phillipp Mwene
FSV Mainz 05
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Phillipp Mwene See More
