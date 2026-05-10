Phillipp Mwene News: Makes two interceptions
Mwene crossed three times (one accurate) and made two interceptions during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Union Berlin.
Mwene was active on both sides of the ball as he had the third most crosses on the team while leading Mainz in interceptions. The wing-back has a goal to go along with four shots, six crosses and four interceptions over his last three starts.
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