Phillipp Mwene headshot

Phillipp Mwene News: Makes two interceptions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Mwene crossed three times (one accurate) and made two interceptions during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Union Berlin.

Mwene was active on both sides of the ball as he had the third most crosses on the team while leading Mainz in interceptions. The wing-back has a goal to go along with four shots, six crosses and four interceptions over his last three starts.

Phillipp Mwene
FSV Mainz 05
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