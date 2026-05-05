Phillipp Mwene News: Scores first goal of season

Mwene scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 win over FC St. Pauli.

Mwene doubled Mainz's lead in the 40th minute, ghosting in unmarked at the back post before hammering Silvan Widmer's cutback into the top-left corner from seven meters for his first Bundesliga goal of the season. He came up big defensively as well, throwing his body in front of Martijn Kaars' shot in the 74th minute to deny St. Pauli any hope of a comeback. Mwene earned top-performer honors on the day, and his goal officially locked in Mainz's Bundesliga survival for an 18th straight season.