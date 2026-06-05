Phillipp Mwene headshot

Phillipp Mwene News: Versatile left wing-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Mwene has been named in Austria's World Cup squad and is expected to provide coach Rangnick with a dynamic and versatile option on the left flank capable of operating in multiple defensive roles throughout the competition.

Mwene ended the season having been a regular presence for Mainz in the Bundesliga, contributing one goal and five assists in 29 appearances with his characteristic energy and ability to contribute both defensively and as an overlapping outlet that gives Austria width on the left side. The midfielder brings the experience of having been a reliable international presence across multiple tournaments and the tactical intelligence to fit into manager Rangnick's demanding system without compromising the defensive structure. Mwene heads into the World Cup as one of Austria's most trusted defensive options, with his versatility making him invaluable as a player capable of filling multiple roles.

Phillipp Mwene
FSV Mainz 05
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