Phillipp Mwene News: Will miss Dortmund game

Mwene has accumulated five yellow cards in the Bundesliga and will be suspended for the against Dortmund on March. 30 after the international break. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter this season, with Andreas Hanche-Olsen likely starting in the backline for that game.