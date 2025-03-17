Fantasy Soccer
Phillipp Mwene News: Will miss Dortmund game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Mwene will miss the game against Dortmund due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the league, resulting in a one-match ban.

Mwene has accumulated five yellow cards in the Bundesliga and will be suspended for the against Dortmund on March. 30 after the international break. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter this season, with Andreas Hanche-Olsen likely starting in the backline for that game.

