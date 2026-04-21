Phillipp Mwene News: Wins penalty in return

Mwene generated two clearances in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Monchengladbach.

Mwene made his return after missing the Conference League quarter-final second leg through an undisclosed issue, coming on for 24 minutes and winning the late penalty that was converted to earn his side a draw. Before his absence, the left wing back had put together a run of seven consecutive league starts, contributing two shots, five chances created and two assists across those outings.