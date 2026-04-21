Phillipp Mwene News: Wins penalty in return
Mwene generated two clearances in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Monchengladbach.
Mwene made his return after missing the Conference League quarter-final second leg through an undisclosed issue, coming on for 24 minutes and winning the late penalty that was converted to earn his side a draw. Before his absence, the left wing back had put together a run of seven consecutive league starts, contributing two shots, five chances created and two assists across those outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Phillipp Mwene See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Phillipp Mwene See More