Phillipp Mwene headshot

Phillipp Mwene News: Wins penalty in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Mwene generated two clearances in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Monchengladbach.

Mwene made his return after missing the Conference League quarter-final second leg through an undisclosed issue, coming on for 24 minutes and winning the late penalty that was converted to earn his side a draw. Before his absence, the left wing back had put together a run of seven consecutive league starts, contributing two shots, five chances created and two assists across those outings.

Phillipp Mwene
FSV Mainz 05
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