Hincapie would be forced off Thursday and is now set to undergo some testing and scans to determine the extent of his injury. It has already been confirmed as a thigh injury, feeling tightness after a sprint and already playing the match with a wrap on his leg. This leaves his status up in the air as they approach their next league match on Jan. 17 against Nottingham Forest, likely to miss their Jan. 11 FA Cup match as he works on his recovery, with Myles Lewis-Skelly as his likely replacement at left-back.