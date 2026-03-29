Piero Hincapie Injury: Withdraws from international duty
Hincapie has withdrawn from the Ecuador national team due to an injury, according to Sky Sports.
Hincapie is back in England for the rest of the international break after he suffered a slight injury in the Ecuadorian camp, needing medical assessment from his club. Most of this is likely to preserve his health as the end of the league season approaches, not risking any further injury. In most cases, the defender will likely be available in the coming games for the club, just needing to train again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Piero Hincapie See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics2 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks2 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 323 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 425 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2833 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Piero Hincapie See More