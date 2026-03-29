Piero Hincapie Injury: Withdraws from international duty

Hincapie has withdrawn from the Ecuador national team due to an injury, according to Sky Sports.

Hincapie is back in England for the rest of the international break after he suffered a slight injury in the Ecuadorian camp, needing medical assessment from his club. Most of this is likely to preserve his health as the end of the league season approaches, not risking any further injury. In most cases, the defender will likely be available in the coming games for the club, just needing to train again.