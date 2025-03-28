Piero Hincapie News: Assists with lone chance created
Hincapie had an assist with his lone chance created while blocking a shot and making 10 clearances during Friday's 3-1 win over Bochum.
Hincapie set up Victor Boniface in the 60th minute assisting Leverkusen's second goal while leading the team with 10 clearances. The defender has a goal involvement in two straight matches while combining 15 clearances over that stretch.
