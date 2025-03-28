Fantasy Soccer
Piero Hincapie headshot

Piero Hincapie News: Assists with lone chance created

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 4:09pm

Hincapie had an assist with his lone chance created while blocking a shot and making 10 clearances during Friday's 3-1 win over Bochum.

Hincapie set up Victor Boniface in the 60th minute assisting Leverkusen's second goal while leading the team with 10 clearances. The defender has a goal involvement in two straight matches while combining 15 clearances over that stretch.

Piero Hincapie
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
