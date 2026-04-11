Piero Hincapie headshot

Piero Hincapie News: Back available against Cherries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 4:10am

Hincapie (undisclosed) returned from injury and is available off bench for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "Piero, he's just come back from injury. He's done so well to be in contention to play."

Hincapie had been sidelined with a muscle injury at a particularly difficult time given Arsenal's three-trophy push and his World Cup ambitions, making his return to the squad a welcome development. The Ecuadorian figures to start on the bench rather than being thrown straight into the starting lineup given the nature of his comeback, but having him available adds valuable depth to Arsenal's defensive options heading into the final stretch of a massive season.

Piero Hincapie
Arsenal
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