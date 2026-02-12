Piero Hincapie headshot

Piero Hincapie News: First Arsenal goal involvement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Hincapie had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing seven times (one accurate) and making three tackles (winning two) during Thursday's 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Hincapie set up Noni Madueke in the 61st minute while leading Arsenal with seven crosses. The assist was the first goal involvement since joining Arsenal for Hincapie who has combined for eight crosses, five tackles and eight clearances over his last three appearances.

Piero Hincapie
Arsenal
