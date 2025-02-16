Piero Hincapie News: Plays full game
Hincapie generated one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Bayern Munich. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 11th minute.
Hincapie got into promising positions in the match, creating two chances and also making a tackle, clearance, block and interception. He has created six chances and also accumulated eight tackles, six clearances and two interceptions across the three games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now