Piero Hincapie headshot

Piero Hincapie News: Plays full game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Hincapie generated one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Bayern Munich. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 11th minute.

Hincapie got into promising positions in the match, creating two chances and also making a tackle, clearance, block and interception. He has created six chances and also accumulated eight tackles, six clearances and two interceptions across the three games.

Piero Hincapie
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
