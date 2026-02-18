Piero Hincapie News: Scores in draw
Hincapie scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Wolverhampton.
Hincapie was effective offensively, creating three chances and making three crosses in addition to his goal. He'll likely be among the subs for the North London Derby against Tottenham, but the defender has shown he can be trusted in key moments.
