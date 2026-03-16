Piero Hincapie headshot

Piero Hincapie News: Supplies assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Hincapie assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Everton.

Hincapie redirected a cross back across the face of goal Saturday to setup a game winning tap-in in Arsenal's 2-0 home victory versus Everton. In addition to his goal contribution, the defender made one tackle (one win) and one block after entering the fray for the final 16 minutes. Hincapie has managed one goal and two assists across 21 appearances (17 starts) in his first season at Arsenal.

Piero Hincapie
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Piero Hincapie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Piero Hincapie See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
35 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
35 days ago