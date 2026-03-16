Piero Hincapie News: Supplies assist in win

Hincapie assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Everton.

Hincapie redirected a cross back across the face of goal Saturday to setup a game winning tap-in in Arsenal's 2-0 home victory versus Everton. In addition to his goal contribution, the defender made one tackle (one win) and one block after entering the fray for the final 16 minutes. Hincapie has managed one goal and two assists across 21 appearances (17 starts) in his first season at Arsenal.