Piero Quispe News: On bench at San Luis
Quispe (leg) is on the bench Sunday against Atletico San Luis.
Quispe made a quick recovery from the knock that limited his participation in the last game. However, he's available as a substitute with both Rodrigo Lopez and Adalberto Carrasquilla chosen in midfield. The Peruvian will try to bounce back from an unproductive start to the season if he's given minutes off the bench.
