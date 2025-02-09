Piero Quispe News: Scores as substitute in win

Quispe scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win against Mazatlan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 101st minute.

Quispe gave his team a last-minute victory by shooting from the edge of the box a ball that bounced off an opposing player. The central man came off the bench for the second game in a row, but the decisive goal could be just what he needed to regain confidence and push for more time on the pitch. However, it will be difficult for him to compete with midfielders Jose Caicedo and Adalberto Carrasquilla, and he may be more of an option in place of either Ignacio Pussetto or Jorge Ruvalcaba in attack.