Piero Quispe News: Scores goal in win

Quispe scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one corner in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Puebla.

Quispe found the net from inside the box during the 59th minute of Friday's matchup. The goal was his second of the year after 10 league appearances, and he added to his totals of six shots (three on target) and 10 chances created over that span. He has started in each of the first two games under manager Efrain Juarez and could continue to play an active role in the rotation with Jorge Ruvalcaba and a recently recovered Leo Suarez.