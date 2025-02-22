Piero Quispe News: Sent off Saturday

Quispe received a red card during Saturday's match against America.

Quispe is now suspended for the midweek trip to Tijuana after being shown a straight red card against the city rivals. The midfielder started the last game after making three consecutive appearances off the bench in league play, scoring once over that span. With Jorge Ruvalcaba (thigh) questionable for the next match, Ulises Rivas could be an option to regain a starting spot until the Peruvian becomes available again for a home clash against Chivas.