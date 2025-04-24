Pierre Cornud Injury: Still out after knock

Cornud was expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Strasbourg after training with the team since last week but he received a knock in training in the last few days and is still out for the time being, coach Eirik Horneland said in the press conference, according to En Vert Et Contre Tous.

