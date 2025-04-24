Fantasy Soccer
Pierre Cornud headshot

Pierre Cornud Injury: Still out after knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Cornud was expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Strasbourg after training with the team since last week but he received a knock in training in the last few days and is still out for the time being, coach Eirik Horneland said in the press conference, according to En Vert Et Contre Tous.

Cornud has been training with the team for two weeks and has recovered from his groin injury. He was expected to available for Saturday's game but he is suffering from a knock picked up in the last few days in training. His absence will not impact the starting squad since he has been a bench option the last three times he made the squad list.

Pierre Cornud
St. Etienne
