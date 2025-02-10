Pierre Cornud News: Five crosses in loss

Cornud generated five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Rennes.

Cornud was in the starting XI for the first time since Dec. 13 Saturday and marked the occasion with a solid performance. He recorded a season-high five crosses and added one corner and one chance created on the attack. He put in a solid effort defensively too as he won two tackles, intercepted one pass and made a season-high seven clearances. He completed the full 90 minutes for just the second time this season.