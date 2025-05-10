Fantasy Soccer
Pierre Cornud News: Returns to bench against Reims

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Cornud (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Reims.

Cornud returned to the match squad Saturday against Reims after missing five league games with a groin injury. He returns to the bench, as expected, having trained with the team earlier in the week. The defender has mostly featured as a substitute this season and may continue in a limited role while building back fitness.

