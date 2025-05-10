Pierre Cornud News: Returns to bench against Reims
Cornud (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Reims.
Cornud returned to the match squad Saturday against Reims after missing five league games with a groin injury. He returns to the bench, as expected, having trained with the team earlier in the week. The defender has mostly featured as a substitute this season and may continue in a limited role while building back fitness.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now