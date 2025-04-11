Pierre Ekwah Injury: Leaves training early as precaution
Ekwah (undisclosed) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Brest after leaving team training earlier due to precaution, coach Eirik Horneland said in the press conference.
Ekwah will face a late fitness test after leaving training early as a precaution ahead of Sunday's match against Brest. A potential absence would be a significant blow given his importance within the squad. Louis Mouton is expected to replace him if he's unavailable.
