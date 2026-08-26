Pierre Ekwah News: Joins Auxerre on loan

Ekwah has joined Auxerre on loan with an option to buy from Saint-Etienne, the club announced.

Ekwah came through the academies of Nantes, Chelsea, and West Ham before starting his professional career with Sunderland in January 2023. He was loaned to Saint-Etienne for 2024-25, starting all 29 of his Ligue 1 appearances there, then spent the second half of last season on loan at Watford. He now returns to French football with Auxerre, joining a midfield the club describes as blending youth, talent, and experience.