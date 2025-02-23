Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pierre Ekwah headshot

Pierre Ekwah News: Scores Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Ekwah scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Angers.

Ekwah found the back of the net during Saturday's draw, scoring on one of his only two shots. The midfielder was able to make the most of some very limited chances, but didn't do much on the ball outside of the goal. Without the volume to back it up, it's hard to trust Ekwah to have consistent success.

Pierre Ekwah
St. Etienne
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now