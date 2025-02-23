Pierre Ekwah News: Scores Saturday

Ekwah scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Angers.

Ekwah found the back of the net during Saturday's draw, scoring on one of his only two shots. The midfielder was able to make the most of some very limited chances, but didn't do much on the ball outside of the goal. Without the volume to back it up, it's hard to trust Ekwah to have consistent success.