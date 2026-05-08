Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Injury: Left out of squad

Aubameyang (not injury related) has been excluded from the squad for Sunday's clash against Le Havre by the club's management following an incident during the team's training camp, according to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport.

Aubameyang sprayed a member of the club's management with a fire extinguisher during the team's second consecutive training camp imposed following a run of poor results, with the veteran striker paying the price for what started as a prank by being left out of the travelling squad. Club president Stephane Richard and general manager Alban Juster met with the players at the training ground to address the situation, and the decision was made to exclude Aubameyang from Sunday's fixture. Amine Gouiri is expected to step into the starting role in the front line against the Ciel et Marine.