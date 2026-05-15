Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang News: Back with squad

Aubameyang has returned to full team training Friday and is an option for Sunday's season finale against Rennes, the club posted.

Aubameyang had been left out of the Le Havre squad following the fire extinguisher incident during the team's training camp, but the disciplinary matter appears to have been resolved with the veteran striker back in the fold for the final fixture of the season. His availability gives coach Habib Beye another attacking option to call upon against Rennes as Marseille push for European qualification on the final day of the campaign.