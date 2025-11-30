Aubameyang had a brilliant outing again against the TeFeCe although he often dropped to link play and dealt with a packed Toulouse backline. His moment came in the 74th minute when he drifted wide right and delivered a superb hanging cross that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg met to give the lead to OM. That piece of quality looked like it would win the game before Santiago Hidalgo's late leveller. Aubameyang attempted four shots and created three chances to tie his season high. The veteran is showing impressive form in recent weeks having contributed to at least one goal in the last four games across all competitions with four goals and three assists while shooting 19 times and creating seven chances.