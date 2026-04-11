Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang News: Opens scoring in victory

Aubameyang scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 3-1 win against Metz.

Aubameyang opened the scoring in Friday's 3-1 home win over Metz in the 13th minute, getting on the end of Mason Greenwood's pinpoint through ball after a quick counter and ripping a composed finish into the top left corner past Pape Sy to put Marseille in front. He could have added more, missing a one-on-one in the eighth minute and seeing another effort denied, ending the match with four shots (three on target) and two chances created. Aubameyang now has nine goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances this season and continues to operate as Marseille's second-leading scorer.