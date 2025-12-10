Aubameyang was denied in the 15th minute when his close-range effort was saved by Kjell Scherpen, but he remained central to Marseille's threat in transition. Just before the break, he drove a fast break that ended with him squaring for Mason Greenwood to give Marseille the lead right before the break, a classic centre forward run and pick-out at the perfect moment. He also dropped in to link play and draw fouls in the attacking half when Marseille needed to slow the tempo. Aubameyang contributed to a season high two interceptions, highlighting a veteran outing in what was a crucial win towards the qualification for the next round in the Champions League.