Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang News: Scores brace in Olympico
Aubameyang scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win against Lyon.
Aubameyang missed a pair of early chances in Sunday's Olympico including a close-range look that drifted wide around the hour mark but he owned the moment when it mattered most. He buried the equalizer in the 81st minute ripping home Igor Paixao's cross from the heart of the box before striking again in stoppage time with a ruthless tap-in after Ethan Nwaneri sprung him in transition. It capped a brilliant statement performance from the Gabonese striker who stepped up in a big way and delivered when Marseille needed him most during Amine Gouiri's (muscular) absence.
