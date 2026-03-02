Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headshot

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang News: Scores brace in Olympico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Aubameyang scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win against Lyon.

Aubameyang missed a pair of early chances in Sunday's Olympico including a close-range look that drifted wide around the hour mark but he owned the moment when it mattered most. He buried the equalizer in the 81st minute ripping home Igor Paixao's cross from the heart of the box before striking again in stoppage time with a ruthless tap-in after Ethan Nwaneri sprung him in transition. It capped a brilliant statement performance from the Gabonese striker who stepped up in a big way and delivered when Marseille needed him most during Amine Gouiri's (muscular) absence.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang See More
Brighton vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW14
SOC
Brighton vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW14
Author Image
Luke Atzert
90 days ago
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
118 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 27, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 26, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 1, 2023