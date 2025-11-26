Aubameyang missed a couple of good first half chances, including a volley that Nick Pope tipped away, but exploded after the break. He equalised in the 46th minute by racing onto Darryl Bakola's long curling pass, skipping past Nick Pope outside the box and curling in from a very tight angle on the right flank. Four minutes later, he met Timothy Weah's cross with a sharp near post half volley to make it 2-1, enough to secure three precious points in the Champions League. At 36 years old, he completely transformed both the match and Marseille's Champions League run with a season high eight shots. The striker is in incredible form, having scored four goals and delivered two assists in the last three games across all competitions for the Olympians.