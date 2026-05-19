Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headshot

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang News: Scores brillant chip in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Aubameyang scored one goal to go with eight shots (six on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Rennes.

Aubameyang lifted a delicate chip over Mathys Silistrie in the 55th minute after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's driving run sliced open the Rennes defense, though he also left a few big chances on the table earlier, including a first-half one-on-one and a second-half volley he couldn't put away. He ended the match with a season-high eight shots in 90 minutes and was the main trigger point of Marseille's press, constantly putting Rennes' back line under pressure and forcing repeated mistakes. Aubameyang wraps up the season with 10 goals, five assists, 60 shots, and 26 chances created across 30 Ligue 1 appearances (23 starts).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Marseille
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