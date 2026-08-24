Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headshot

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang News: Scores opener against Malaga

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 24, 2026 at 11:21pm

Aubameyang scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Malaga.

Aubameyang opened the scoring in the 21st minute, finishing Luismi Cruz's pass following a quick counterattack. The veteran striker finished with three shots, including two on target, and remains the primary attacking reference point for Deportivo following their return to La Liga. Aubameyang has now scored in back-to-back matches to open the season, highlighting the finishing ability that should make him a consistent goal threat.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Deportivo
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